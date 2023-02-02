In response to the US Inflation Reduction Act, which provides for billions of dollars in subsidies, the European Commission has now presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan.



The plan aims to enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry and support the fast transition to climate neutrality.

In a statement the European Commission said that the Green Deal Industrial Plan will ensure that the EU has access to the technologies, products and solutions that are key to the transition to net-zero and that represent a major new source of economic growth and quality jobs. It will strengthen the competitiveness, and attract investments in the net-zero industrial base and in green industrial innovation.