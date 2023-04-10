The international community has at least partly recognised the issue. The United Nations Human Rights Council declared a 'Universal right to a healthy environment' as a fundamental human right in 2021. This acknowledged the need to prioritise environmental health and sustainability for the benefit of current and future generations. The declaration highlights sound waste and resource management systems as essential in providing environmentally sound and hygienic areas for human living. European countries have been among the first to take steps towards implementing this declaration by focusing on sustainable city principles and circular economy structures that include ‘designing out’ waste and pollution within a larger policy push to better manage city waste. There is also a significant contribution to combatting climate change: For instance, a reduction in the amount of waste sent to landfills, where it can decompose and produce methane, provides a considerable and immediate cost-effective opportunity to mitigate global greenhouse gas emissions.

Sound waste and resource management not only improves the quality of life and environment but can also create economic opportunities. For example, as value chains become more circular, integrated waste and resource management systems can capitalise on secondary raw material revenues. To make these opportunities a reality requires investment in the infrastructure and services that can support the development of commercial ventures.

Want to stays up-to-date on our content? Subscribe to our newsletters!