Both Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stressed the need for urgent action. “Today is a historic moment, but simply affirming our right to a healthy environment is not enough. The General Assembly resolution is very clear: States must implement their international commitments and scale up their efforts to realize it. We will all suffer much worse effects from environmental crises, if we do not work together to collectively avert them now,” she said in a statement.



ISWA president Carlos Silva Filho agrees: "It’s important to highlight that this resolution, approved when the world is facing a triple environmental crisis, is a major achievement to maximize efforts and draw attention to the importance of immediate action for environmental preservation. But let’s remember that this basic human right will be only achieved with sound waste management for all, starting with closing all dumpsites and stopping open burning, as ISWA has been defending for many years."

