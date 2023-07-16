According to a report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) in 2020, on average, textile consumption in Europe had the fourth highest environmental and climate change impact from a global life cycle perspective. In terms of water and land use, it had the third highest impact, and in terms of raw material use and greenhouse gas emissions, it had the fifth highest impact.

Over the past decade, the price of clothing has been in decline relative to inflation, and each item of clothing is in less use than in the past. So every year, about 5.8 million tonnes of textiles are discarded in the EU, or about 11 kg per person, much of which ends up in landfills or incinerators. The EU27 have already agreed to ban the destruction of unsold textiles. And at the beginning of July the EU Commission presented a proposal that would make the introduction of harmonised Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) systems for textiles mandatory throughout the EU.



On the other hand, textile recycling is becoming a relevant factor with quite a few protagonists on the market. One is the “Swedish innovation platform for textile sorting” Siptex. It’s the world's first automatic large-scale textile sorting plant. Waste Management World talked to Anna Vilén, Head of Communication for Siptex, about the project and requirements for high-quality textile recycling.

