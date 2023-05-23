European textile consumption has the fourth largest impact on the environment and climate change after food, housing and mobility. Each year, about 5.8 million tonnes of textiles are discarded in the EU, or about 11kg per person, much of which is landfilled or incinerated. The Ecodesign Regulation - a key building block of the European Green Deal, which aims to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050 – the EU wants to tackle this problem.

In a surprising push, the EU27 agreed on a ban on the destruction of unsold textiles. According to the European Commission's original proposal for March 2022, the Commission itself would have had to decide at a later stage whether to introduce a destruction ban.

Nevertheless, EU governments have reached an agreement that a ban on the destruction of unsold clothing should apply straight away, rather than waiting for the EU executive to carry out an assessment that could have taken up to three years.

Ebba Busch, the Swedish minister in charge of the negotiations among the EU member states said: “The Ecodesign regulation will make sure that products sold in the EU market are fit and ready for the green transition.”

