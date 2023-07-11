The European Commission is proposing rules to make producers responsible for the whole life-cycle of textile products and to support the sustainable management of textile waste across the EU. The aim of this initiative is to accelerate the development of the separate collection, sorting, re-use and recycling of textiles in the EU, in line with the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles. Increasing the availability of used textiles is expected to create local jobs and save money for consumers in the EU and beyond, while reducing the impact of textile production on natural resources.

Furthermore, the Commission proposes to introduce mandatory and harmonised Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes for textiles in all EU Member States. EPR schemes have been successful in improving the management of waste from a range of products such as packaging, batteries and electrical and electronic equipment. Producers cover the costs of managing textile waste, which also gives them an incentive to reduce waste and increase the circularity of textile products - designing better products from the start.



How much producers pay into the EPR scheme will be adjusted according to the environmental performance of textiles, a principle known as 'eco-modulation'.