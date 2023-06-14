The Department of Waste and Resource Management at the University of Rostock has been tackling engineering challenges concerning the waste management industry for 30 years, from reducing waste through recycling technologies to remediation. The focus of the department is on treating biogenic wastes and, geographically speaking, increasingly on international projects: the past 15 years have seen more and more projects in Europe, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), China, India and Africa. The DBFZ (Deutsches Biomasseforschungszentrum, German Biomass Research Centre) was founded in Leipzig in 2008 and has developed into the central federal research institute for the material and energetic use of biomass. One thematic focus is on the utilisation of biomass residues and wastes, which provides options for close collaboration with the University of Rostock. Michael Nelles has been Head of the Department of Waste and Resource Management since 2006 and Scientific Director of the DBFZ since 2012. Since 2018, he has been head of the ISWA Germany working group, which coordinates national ISWA activities, and he has also represented Germany as the national ISWA member since 2022.

Against this background, this contribution describes the current and future role of material and energetic uses of biogenic residues and wastes. The aspects of climate and resource protection are discussed, as are energy supply, bio- and circular economy, and developments in Germany and Europe, taking the biogas sector as an example. The information is based on a number of current publications [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], which are recommended for additional input.



Climate and resource protection are our key global challenges for the future. However, current results and trends do not look good at either national or international level. Since the 1970s, global consumption of resources (including energy) has exceeded the planet’s capability to regenerate these resources. In 2022, the environmental footprint was 75 per cent too high. This means 1.75 Earths would be required to regenerate the resources consumed. In Germany, the ratio is twice as high – which indicates that three Earths would be needed if everyone on the plant had our lifestyle. The USA is ranked last, at 5.1 Earths. On the other hand, the two most populous nations look somewhat (China at 2.4 Earths) or significantly (India, at 0.8 Earths) better [10].

Germany will only reach its goal of climate neutrality by 2045 if we radically lower our consumption of both materials and energy. This will require both significant increases in efficiency and sacrifices in consumption. Moreover, energy supply needs to shift entirely to renewable energy carriers over the next few decades. This will require a tremendous increase in installations and optimised integration of all renewables: wind, solar, bio- and geothermal energy and hydropower, as well as of all sectors: electricity, heating/cooling and transport. Furthermore, our ‘linear’ economic system must develop into a true circular economy. And last but not least, industry supply with organic raw materials must shift from petrochemical to biobased resources.

Put simply (see Fig. 1), this means we need to work along the following formula:

Climate-neutral society = renewable energies + circular economy