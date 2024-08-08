Food waste in landfills is a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas even more potent than CO2 that significantly contributes to climate change. The diversion of food waste and yard waste through municipal organics programmes not only reduces methane emissions but also provides environmental benefits such as improved soil health, water conservation, carbon sequestration, and support for the local economy and ecosystems. To support this diversion, the US composting industry is in the early stages of transformation. More composters are seeking to accept and process more food waste. According to the Composting Consortium, approximately 70% of composters that process food also accept and process some form of food-contact compostable packaging, with the understanding that accepting these materials helps bring more food waste into their facilities. However, only 10% of US households have access to organics recycling through drop-off and curbside organics collection programmes, and only 4% of food waste is currently sent to composters. But, as circular economy expert Marco Ricci said in a recent interview with Waste Management World, curbside collection is the most effective method for collecting biowaste in urban areas: "The most effective approach is a collection at the doorstep of kitchen waste; it shows the best results in terms of quantities (per capita) and of quality (reducing the contaminants collected with organic waste). It’s an approach followed by a number of cities in Europe such as Milan, Bratislava, Munich and many others."

The Consortium's aim is to change this statistic in the US, says Kate Daly, Managing Director and Head of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners. “By creating this blueprint, we aim to equip municipal leaders with a basic ‘how-to’ manual to launch or scale successful organics programs that contribute to a zero-waste future, clean organics streams and a thriving composting industry.”

