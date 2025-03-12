First of all, project stakeholders highlighted the necessity of clarifying the purpose of AS 4454—2012, as its current objectives appear convoluted and ambiguous. To address this, we believed it essential to evaluate what the standard can realistically achieve within the entire organics recycling circular economy. As previously discussed, the effectiveness of AS 4454—2012 is compromised without concurrent systemic controls throughout the circular economy.

In examining the circular economy as a whole, three broad areas of critical importance were identified for quality control:

, which is measured by testing products against specifications. This is the specific domain of AS4454. End-product quality is determined by both feedstock quality and the controls placed on processing itself (“process control”) and Quality assurance, which is data collection, analysis and reporting against specifications or key performance criteria, usually associated with a “certificate of compliance” if the quality assurance process is audited by an independent third party.

Physical and chemical contamination of feedstock material supplied to organics processing facilities poses a major problem, possibly even an existential threat to the organics recycling industry in Australia, and therefore also to organics recycling activities overall. Government regulators in Australia are responsible for managing the public health and environmental risk associated with the application of waste and recycled organic products to land. Yet, feedstock quality controls at the point of collection, often managed by local government, tend to be neglected.

Stakeholders reinforced that, as a voluntary standard, AS4454 should not be used as a de-facto regulatory tool. Therefore, regulatory controls over municipal and commercial feedstock quality certainly need to be developed separately to AS4454 (see Table 1). With these in place, feedstock controls are more likely to be implemented by the feedstock supplier[2].

There has also been some confusion over whether the AS4454 is really a “minimum quality” or a “fit-for-purpose” standard, since AS4454-2012 currently tends to have a foot in both camps. Stakeholders argued that fit-for-purpose specifications are best determined by the supplier engaging directly with the market they service[3]. In fact, AS4454-2012 already states that it ‘does not attempt to classify products by suitability for any specific use’ and that product specifications outside the requirements of AS4454 do not ‘imply that the product is not fit for the intended purpose’ (see Section 3.1.2 of AS4454-2012).

With this in mind, we concluded that revisions to AS4454 should reflect its redefined purpose as a quality assurance framework specifying minimum physical, chemical and biological characteristics for beneficial use.

[2] In addition to regulation, other financial incentives may also be required. This is discussed in more detail in our research reports which can be downloaded from www.as4454review.com.au

[3] A standard cannot possibly specify physico-chemical requirements for every possible end-use scenario