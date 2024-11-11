The circular economy of organic waste starts with the soils responsible for growing agricultural products that sustain our cities. These soils then become the ultimate recipients of high-quality compost or digestate made out of organic waste. To ensure the utmost effectiveness, it is essential to minimise contamination, optimise product quality and enhance the efficiency and economic viability of organic waste recycling processes.

As contamination threatens to undermine the viability of many composting and anaerobic digestion schemes, guidance on how to prevent and manage contaminants was urgently needed. In response, ISWA’s Working Group on the Biological Treatment of Waste (WGBTW) reviewed this topic, culminating with the publication of the Practitioner’s Guide to Preventing and Managing Contaminants in Organic Waste, Compost and Digestate in 2023. It was a collaborative effort involving a number of working group members, each contributing information and insight. Launched at the annual congress in Oman in October, the Guide received considerable attention, with the first fifty printed copies being taken within the hour.

