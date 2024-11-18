How can we finance measures to mitigate climate change? That is the question stakeholders here at COP29 in Baku are trying to find an answer to. This is also a question that needs to be asked regarding waste management. As you can imagine, there is not one simple solution. Especially when a just transition is thrown into the mix.

As discussed in the session co-hosted by the World Biogas Association (WBA) and the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) on Wednesday, getting funding for waste management projects is tough. Many are small or medium-sized and therefore not seen as bankable. The capital market likes to make big bets.

“With waste and waste management, everybody says go big. But we say we think big in going small”, said Christina Jäger, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Yunus Environment Hub, at a session at ISWA’s Waste and Resource Pavilion on Thursday, where experts discussed the importance of social businesses as a driver for a just circular economy transition. Decentralised, creative solutions that take into consideration the local conditions, the panellists, including ISWA president James Law, Lara van Druten, CEO of The Waste Transformers, and Alex Wang, Managing Director of the Global Committee on Social Business for SDGs, agreed are very often what is needed to solve the waste problem. But, unfortunately, they are undervalued. “Policymakers, investors and banks need to start to think creatively and see waste as a valuable resource”, Christina Jäger said. “With social businesses the chances of failing are high, but you need to try”, Lara van Druten added. Her company, The Waste Transformers, gives local entrepreneurs the tools and the business model to be able to make a living from treating waste. They cut out the cost of transportation and land by processing the waste on-site.

