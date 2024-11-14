COP29 is a pivotal moment for the waste and resources sector, marking the first time a COP declaration has formally included waste. The COP29 Declaration on Reducing Methane from Organic Waste will push for national climate policies that set concrete targets to reduce methane from waste and food systems, aligning with the 1.5°C goal.

Methane contributes to half a degree of current warming and has 80 times the warming effect of CO2 over 20 years. According to the Global Methane Pledge, founded at COP26, to keep the 1.5°C limit within reach, methane emissions must drop by 30–60% by 2030 alongside CO2 reductions.

After agriculture (40%) and fossil fuels (35%), waste (20%) from food and other organic materials left in landfills, open dumps, and wastewater, is the third largest source of methane emissions worldwide. It seems only logical to have a special focus on when fighting climate change.