The report makes a compelling case that maintaining the status quo in waste management is no longer an option. The figures show that the business-as-usual approach has not worked and will not work. Thus, there is an urgent need for a paradigm shift and a forward-looking approach.

A resounding recommendation emerges from the GWMO 2024: it is crucial to decouple economic growth from waste generation, it is imperative to design out waste, making products and resources available for new cycles, and it is urgent to adopt actions to decarbonise the whole system. Thus, the way forward is a shift from the traditional 3Rs approach to a more holistic 3D perspective.

The Global Waste Management Outlook 2024 serves as a guide and call for action to catalyse collective efforts to support bold and transformative solutions, reverse the adverse impacts of current waste management practices and provide clear benefits to every individual living on this planet.

Download the report here.