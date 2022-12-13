Benoit Englebert, Manager, Business Development at Keppel Seghers Belgium, explains why a sectorial approach is needed. “All parts of the waste management sector should be included according to the EU waste hierarchy. If the EU ETS is applied to the WtE sector, treatment costs would rise, which could increase the risk of unrecyclable waste being diverted to cheaper treatment alternatives such as landfills. Landfills pose many consequences to the environment, including air pollution, water contamination, and high methane emissions from organic waste decomposition, therefore applying a carbon pricing system to all sources of greenhouse gas emissions would level out waste treatment costs, and lower the chances of unrecyclable waste being diverted to landfills.”



“Additionally, a higher cost of treatment in WtE could potentially increase the export of unrecyclable waste to countries with lower environmental standards”, Englebert added. “Keppel Seghers is exploring the combination of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) with our WtE solutions, which will help the industry reduce its emissions effectively with the potential of becoming carbon negative. A trading system of those negative emissions could stimulate investments in CCUS projects while helping to offset other carbon emissions.”