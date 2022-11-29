The European Commission set up the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) in 2005 in order to combat climate change and sees it as its its key tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions cost-effectively. So far, the waste sector has been excluded from the EU ETS. Instead, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR). Covering all sectors that are not included in the EU Emissions Trade System including transport, buildings, agriculture, non-ETS industry and waste and stipulates a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030. But as part of the European Green Deal the European Commission is also looking into the EU ETS and wants to include WtE in it. Last June the European Parliament approved of including WtE as of 2026. Later the Council called for a prior conditional impact assessment.



“On the one hand, we understand and accept the concept of the ETS and its aim to reduce any type of greenhouse gas emissions by assigning an appropriate cost to all emissions,” says Thorsten Becker, Director Sales& Proposals at Doosan Lentjes. “On the other hand, WtE plants are an essential part of waste management as they recover energy from non-recyclable materials and provide a sink for pollutants that we all want to eliminate from the (circular) economic system. Discrimination against WtE as the only waste management activity subject to the ETS should be avoided in order to prevent negative side effects within the waste management chain.”