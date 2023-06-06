What are the main advantages of EfW?



It will take care of the waste that cannot be reduced, reused or recycled into products and new raw materials, and turns those resources into energy. In addition, it is a very clean technology that can act as a final sink with very few emissions (much less than landfill or other solutions) and it’s much more strictly regulated than any other industrial process.



Why is EfW preferable to landfilling?



Because landfilling will always have a larger carbon footprint, it will also have a much larger physical footprint, and the resources are buried instead of converted into energy and recyclable materials as from the bottom ash.

Which countries are at the forefront of implementing EfW plants?

Sweden, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and China. There’s also very good development in Finland, Austria and Japan.

How can low- and middle-income countries that do not yet have many if any EfW facilities benefit from the installation of EfW plants and what steps are necessary to install a sustainable waste management system including EfW?



First, you need a good waste management system, where the ownership and responsibility for the waste is clearly defined in all phases. EfW is only a part of such a system, where collection is the most important thing together with a very clear final sink strategy. Investment is high, so a skilled workforce and suppliers are also necessary to maintain these plants for 30 to 50 years. It is also vital to be able to deliver electricity to the grid and to utilise the heat.

Related article: Waste-to-Energy in a Circular Economy: Friend or Foe?