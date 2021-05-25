Waste-to-energy facilities offer significant environmental protection, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and play an important complementary role in recycling efforts, according to a new City College of New York report that reviewed the most up-to-date scientific studies of the industry.

The report, "The Scientific Truth about Waste-to-Energy" by CCNY professor and chemical engineer Dr. Marco J. Castaldi, calls upon dozens of independent scientific reviews to offer a comprehensive assessment of waste-to-energy's influence on environmental sustainability and public health.

"My hope are policy decisions based on established facts rather than unsubstantiated claims"

"In recent years, it has become evident that local policy makers struggling to manage daunting waste management challenges are doing so with outdated or erroneous information," Castaldi said. "This report is an effort to provide officials with a single source of reliable information that draws its conclusions from a wide range of research and has undergone rigorous vetting by subject matter experts from diverse backgrounds and organizations. My hope is that, moving forward, officials will be well positioned to make policy decisions based on established facts rather than unsubstantiated claims."

The world currently has more trash than at any point in history – with the U.S. generating nearly 300 million tons a year, according to the most recent EPA figures. Waste-to-energy facilities generate renewable energy from non-recyclable and non-compostable waste that would otherwise be landfilled. Castaldi's report notes the amount of waste to be landfilled can be reduced up to 90% when employing waste-to-energy.

