Several treatments aim to lower the content of detrimental substances. Magnetic separation is used for magnetic materials and eddy currents for non-ferrous metals. The water, alkaline and acid-washing procedures contribute to the main treatments of the MSW ashes. The density separation technique and ageing are also used. The latter reduces the leaching of heavy metals. Additional techniques, such as wet grinding, phosphatation, carbonation, hydrothermal and thermal treatments aim to optimise and lower the content [1, 9]. The addition of the slag/ashes in binder cementitious systems is under investigation. In spite of some encouraging results, the deleterious effect of some chemical elements, such as aluminium, has been reported to cause expansion and strength loss [10]. Nevertheless, cement-based binders are known to immobilise detrimental substances such as heavy metals [9]. Therefore, it is important to keep the addition of slags/ashes to reasonably low levels in order to prevent degrading reactions and maintain satisfactory mechanical and durability performance.

The quantity and diversity of municipal solid waste is high. Therefore, a wide range of contents is observed for the main heavy metals. Over a period of ten years and looking only at an incineration plant, elements variation of up to 200 times can be observed for Hg, Cu, Cr and other elements. A similar variation is seen worldwide [1]. It is neither wise nor possible to control the waste input into a plant in order to obtain the appropriate composition of the waste ashes and thus choose the specific selection of heavy metals. Part of the heavy metals remains confined to the slags/ashes and is recovered by separation: Fe, Cu, Fe-Cr-Ni and Al. The material subsequently goes to landfill disposal according to the country’s acceptable limits. The remaining solid waste fraction gained from the wastewater goes into the hydroxide muds and Zn is extracted.



Incineration plants gather the municipal solid wastes and a concentration of harmful substances comes from various sources. Regardless of the material origin, the poisoning effect is mainly due to the concentration of chemical elements in the material or the leachate. Thus, it may be possible to take a reasonable amount of slags/ashes and dilute them into a cementitious compound, much like in quantities no higher than 10 per cent by mass of cement. The waste slags/ashes exhibit pozzolanic activity and contribute to the binding of the cement-stone aggregate systems. At the same time, appropriate mechanical and durability properties can be achieved. In addition, the harmful elements, in particular heavy metals, are immobilised within the cement-based matrix. The cementitious compounds are sometimes used to immobilise radioactive waste. If some elements, such as Cr or others, are difficult to trap, appropriate cleaning techniques may be applied to the slags/ashes prior to mixing within concrete. It is worth investigating this in a systematic manner.

Concluding remarks

Portland cement clinker can be partially replaced with special waste, mineral materials and ashes to reduce CO2 production, especially if the substances exhibit pozzolanic binder and filler capacities. Harmful elements such as heavy metals are still an issue. Nonetheless, appropriate immobilisation within cementitious systems, reduction of the concentration and dilution, and further development of the slag/ash cleaning techniques will allow them to be reused almost completely.





References

