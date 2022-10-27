The new legislation comes not too soon. From the 9.5 million tonnes of biowaste produced every year in the UK only 14% get recycled. The rest is landfilled with a small amount going to Waste-to-Energy. Mandatory separate collection seems essential to increase recycling rates. “Since 2016, any business that operates in Scotland and produces more than 5kg of food waste has a legal obligation to recycle by a registered waste carrier service,” says Grant Keenan, Managing Director at Keenan Recycling, adding that in order to be able to correctly treat the biowaste, the feedstock needs to be as clean as possible. Contaminants such as plastics, glass etc. can damage the equipment.



“We know first-hand the benefit an enforced recycling legislation can have with an increase of 15,000-tonne in food waste treated at anaerobic digestion plants across Scotland in the first few months alone - if only this was already in play in England!

“However, in its absence, to see that businesses are beginning to see not only the environmental but the possible financial benefit of recycling and placing it in prime priority position when thinking about sustainability is excellent news.”