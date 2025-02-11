The numbers tell a compelling story. Awareness of the scheme is nearly universal, with 98% of Romanians familiar with the system, and 90% having returned packaging at least once. More significantly, six out of ten people actively participate in the initiative. In just one year, the DRS has:

Collected more than 3.5 billion beverage containers

Diverted over 230,000 tonnes of materials from landfills into recycling streams

Established seven dedicated counting and sorting centers

Created over 800 green jobs, supporting economic stability in communities

Achieved an impressive 84% return rate by October 2024

This effort is not just about environmental benefits; it’s reshaping Romania’s economic and social landscape. Romania also stands out in its extensive network of return points. If all beverage sellers were incorporated into the system, the country would have the highest density of collection points in Europe, with one for every 220 inhabitants—far exceeding the 1,000–3,000 per point seen in other nations with long-established return systems.