Aluminium Recycling : Andy Doran, European Aluminium: "I'm confident in our progress, but circularity demands collaboration"
Back in 2020, the aluminium beverage can recycling rate stood at 73%. What is the current recycling rate, and what factors have contributed to any changes observed since then?
It has been a busy few years with the negotiation and adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). And on the collection side, the aluminium beverage can continues to become more widely collected and recycled. For the latest reported period (2022), the overall rate for the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland was 75% (74.6%). There was an absolute increase of 10,000 tonnes of aluminium cans collected from the previous year. This demonstrates the growing returns being achieved through investments in sorting and separation infrastructure such as Eddy Current Separators. Plus, some of the increased volumes can be attributed to new Deposit Return Schemes (DRS) becoming operational in Latvia and Slovakia, where small improvements were reported when compared to 2021, but we know we can expect double-digit increases to be reported in 2023 as these operations mature. Of course, looking ahead, we are seeing more countries adopt DRS and the PPWR makes this a requirement in 2029.
What impact have the new EU recycling reporting rules?
The adjustment to reporting ‘real recycling’ was an important and necessary step. For aluminium packaging levels, this was perhaps less impactful than for other packaging materials, driven by the high financial value of aluminium and the industry’s demand for high-quality scrap. Additionally, as Deposit Return Schemes become more widespread, the measurement and reporting system for aluminium beverage cans is becoming ever more accurate. Simply put, the measurement system is moving from a waste-based to a resource-based approach. Finally, with production capacity now fully converted to aluminium beverage cans, there is less complexity in assessing and isolating data for beverage cans made of another material.
The adjustment to reporting ‘real recycling’ was an important and necessary step.Andy Doran, European Aluminium
A newly announced standardisation project focuses on increasing the recyclability of the can end. Why has this been a challenge until now, and how will this project help resolve it?
Today, the aluminium beverage can body and the can end are made from two different aluminium alloys. While the rolled aluminium for the can body already contains a high percentage of recycled aluminium and supports ultra-high recyclability, there is additional sustainability potential related to the can end. At the same time, when an aluminium can is recycled, the can end is not separated and is therefore recycled into the alloy used for a new can body. The alloy standardisation initiative will explore recycling-friendly alloy options for can ends, which, if successful, will improve the overall recycled content potential for the whole can.
How will this collaborative initiative between Constellium, Elval, Novelis and Speira drive innovation in sustainable packaging?
In the past, manufacturers of flat-rolled aluminium worked together with the can industry to improve the can's carbon footprint through weight reduction and high recycled content for the can body alloy. For further improvements, this sustainability standardisation agreement is a major milestone on the way towards cans being made from up to 100 percent recycled aluminium. Maximising the recycled content levels of the aluminium beverage can substantially lower carbon emissions and help achieve sustainability goals. Any proposed change will take full advantage of the fact that recycled aluminium saves 95 percent of the energy needed to produce primary aluminium. This is a trailblazer project to further improve the can circularity, its carbon footprint compared to the current situation and a major innovation in sustainable packaging.
Are there other ongoing partnerships between aluminium producers, recyclers and can makers that are helping accelerate circularity and meet the targets set in the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation?
European Aluminium has been collaborating with multiple partners over many years, all towards the aims of increased recycling and recyclability of aluminium packaging, very much aligned to the goals of the PPWR. More specifically, for the past 15 years in partnership with the main can making companies (Ardagh, Ball, Canpack and Crown) we have been running the Every Can Counts programme in 18 European countries with recent global expansions to Brazil, UAE and USA. These initiatives are designed to, in a fun way, inspire, encourage and empower people to recycle the cans they use, particularly outside the home. On the policy side, we continue to work with partner organisations like Metal Packaging Europe, EAFA (European Aluminium Foil Association) and others, including the Permanent Materials Coalition. Here we are aligning to support the implementation of the relevant requirements of the PPWR and be ready to input to the various Delegated and Implementing Acts needed to make the PPWR a reality.
Our continuing high recycling rates demonstrate our ongoing push for improvement. But we also recognise that achieving the final 20% will be much harder than the first 20%.Andy Doran, European Aluminium
Previously, you highlighted the effectiveness of DRS in achieving high collection rates. What progress has been made in implementing DRS across European countries, and how has this influenced aluminium can recycling rates?
During our latest reporting period (2022), the expansion of DRS within Europe had restarted, after a quiet period of some years. But 2022 saw the early stages of introduction in Latvia and Slovakia, and further introductions have since taken place in Romania, Hungary and Ireland, amongst others. With legislation under preparation in other countries like Spain and the United Kingdom, we can look ahead with confidence to continuing increases in aluminium can recycling rates in future years. Nonetheless, there is still work to do to make this transition a reality for the remaining Member States.
Given the initiatives and collaborations currently in place, how confident are you in reaching the 100% aluminium beverage can recycling target by 2030?
Our continuing high recycling rates demonstrate our ongoing push for improvement. But we also recognise that achieving the final 20% will be much harder than the first 20%; the so called ‘low-hanging fruit’ has long since been harvested. Aluminium as a material has permanent properties, which means it can be recycled multiple times, so with industry partners we need to continue the development of permanent high-quality collection schemes to reach these upper levels. Clearly DRS is our preferred route and today we have 17 Member States collecting aluminium beverage cans through that route and more are under development or discussion. So, yes, I remain personally confident of our forward progress in the coming years, but it is a collaborative effort and an effort that will support the future design for circularity improvements that our members and partners are currently exploring.
