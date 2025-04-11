A newly announced standardisation project focuses on increasing the recyclability of the can end. Why has this been a challenge until now, and how will this project help resolve it?

Today, the aluminium beverage can body and the can end are made from two different aluminium alloys. While the rolled aluminium for the can body already contains a high percentage of recycled aluminium and supports ultra-high recyclability, there is additional sustainability potential related to the can end. At the same time, when an aluminium can is recycled, the can end is not separated and is therefore recycled into the alloy used for a new can body. The alloy standardisation initiative will explore recycling-friendly alloy options for can ends, which, if successful, will improve the overall recycled content potential for the whole can.

How will this collaborative initiative between Constellium, Elval, Novelis and Speira drive innovation in sustainable packaging?

In the past, manufacturers of flat-rolled aluminium worked together with the can industry to improve the can's carbon footprint through weight reduction and high recycled content for the can body alloy. For further improvements, this sustainability standardisation agreement is a major milestone on the way towards cans being made from up to 100 percent recycled aluminium. Maximising the recycled content levels of the aluminium beverage can substantially lower carbon emissions and help achieve sustainability goals. Any proposed change will take full advantage of the fact that recycled aluminium saves 95 percent of the energy needed to produce primary aluminium. This is a trailblazer project to further improve the can circularity, its carbon footprint compared to the current situation and a major innovation in sustainable packaging.

Are there other ongoing partnerships between aluminium producers, recyclers and can makers that are helping accelerate circularity and meet the targets set in the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation?

European Aluminium has been collaborating with multiple partners over many years, all towards the aims of increased recycling and recyclability of aluminium packaging, very much aligned to the goals of the PPWR. More specifically, for the past 15 years in partnership with the main can making companies (Ardagh, Ball, Canpack and Crown) we have been running the Every Can Counts programme in 18 European countries with recent global expansions to Brazil, UAE and USA. These initiatives are designed to, in a fun way, inspire, encourage and empower people to recycle the cans they use, particularly outside the home. On the policy side, we continue to work with partner organisations like Metal Packaging Europe, EAFA (European Aluminium Foil Association) and others, including the Permanent Materials Coalition. Here we are aligning to support the implementation of the relevant requirements of the PPWR and be ready to input to the various Delegated and Implementing Acts needed to make the PPWR a reality.

>>> Researching better solutions for aluminium recycling