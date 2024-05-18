Can you discuss any successful case studies or examples of dumpsite closures, highlighting key strategies and outcomes?



In the US since the early 1990s, regulations were strictly implemented for any dumpsites that were required to be closed, remediated, or upgraded to continue taking in new waste according to new regulations. So the key strategy based on past experience is to perform site evaluation concerning waste limit, waste composition and density, and any site contamination or leachate flowing beyond the property limit. Then once an alternate site is developed and accepting new waste, a closure plan and construction drawings for a dumpsite can be prepared to install a final closure system with a final grading plan that gives an acceptable factor of safety against slope sliding. Sometimes this work can incorporate the end-use of the site after closure, such as a passive-use recreational park, walking trails, kite flying and so on.



One of the recent year successful dumpsite closure projects was presented in one of the publications under ISWA’s Task Force on Closing Dumpsites Initiatives, „Climate Benefits Due to Dumpsite Closure: Three Case Studies, September 2019.“ It is the Estrutural Disposal Site in Brasìlia, Brazil. It was a huge dumpsite in service for more than 50 years with about 2,000 people who were living in and around the dumpsite. The Estrutural dumpsite and the new sanitary landfill ASB (Aterro Sanitário de Brasilia) receive all the MSW which is collected in the 31 administrative regions of the Brasilia Federal District.



The success of this dumpsite closure was due to strong cooperation with the informal sector and was established to reallocate informal waste pickers into the formal sorting facilities by promoting their informal organisational structures into cooperative systems. With the will of the city officials and the people, this closure project proves that a dumpsite can be closed in a relatively short amount of time, leading to a more environmentally sound waste management system. This success story also shows the possibility and feasibility of steering a change in the habits of the informal sector through strong political will and the people, improving the working conditions of the people and transforming it into a formal system.



How do you prioritise which dumpsites to close first, especially in areas with limited resources?



I believe that its location is going to determine which dumpsite(s) in a country need to be closed first or at least put it in order of importance that impacts the health and safety of the people and stakeholders in concern. Sometimes the real estate value decides that or an influential politician or party decides that.



What strategies can be used to address any social or economic impacts that may result from the closure of dumpsites, such as loss of livelihoods or changes in land use?



We must realise that closing a dumpsite is about the people, not waste!



The primary objective is to address the social issues of the economic impact resulting from dumpsite closure. There are many precedent solutions before us, such as formally converting those informal waste pickers into new facility employees at a new landfill or recycling or composting centres. Obviously, the new landfill facility needs to be constructed as a secured fenced-in property in order to prevent „new“ informal waste pickers from coming into the facility.