A graphical approach (Hudak, 1998) was used to design a passive detection monitoring network for a hypothetical landfill (Figure 1). Flow tubes of equal width were overlaid on the footprint of the landfill. Monitoring wells occupied centerlines of flow tubes, 10 m downgradient of the landfill. A mass transport model (Zheng and Wang, 1999) was used to find the maximum width of flow tubes (minimum number of wells) required to detect a contaminant plume originating from any point source within the landfill.

The finite-difference model comprised one layer, 570 columns (trending north-south), 340 rows (trending east-west), and 193,800 cells. Nodes at cell centres were 0.50 m apart along columns and rows. The hydraulic head was 5.000 m and 2.155 m at the farthest west and east columns, respectively, measured from a datum at the base of the model. No flow moved across the northern or southern boundaries. Eastward, the hydraulic gradient averaged 0.01.

Other variables, representative of an alluvial aquifer (API, 1989), were a hydraulic conductivity of 1.0 m/day, effective porosity of 0.25, longitudinal dispersivity of 1.0 m, transverse dispersivity of 0.1 m, and effective molecular diffusion coefficient of 0.00001 m2/day. In mass transport simulations, point sources had a concentration of 100 mg/L. Plume boundaries had a concentration of 1.0 mg/L. Simulations used the preconditioned conjugate gradient solver for flow and generalized conjugate gradient solver for mass transport. Mass balance errors for flow and transport simulations were less than 0.03%.

After establishing an initial detection network, the model generated contaminant plumes emerging from five random point sources (one at a time) within the footprint of the landfill. Model output was studied to identify plume geometry at the time first detected, and the time first contacting the site boundary.

The source remained on in subsequent remediation trials. When a contaminant plume first reached a detection well, that well was converted to an extraction well, and the farthest cross-gradient wells were converted to injection wells. Each injection well pumped at half the rate of the extraction well, but in the opposite direction. Through multiple simulations with different pumping rates, the model output identified the lowest pumping rate required to stabilize a plume onsite. Stability meant the leading tip of the plume stopped advancing, as the source and pumping wells remained active. Model output also identified plume geometry at stability and the amount of time to achieve stability.