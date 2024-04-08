Pakistan’s experiences exemplify the just transition and inclusive circular economy and plastic pollution challenges. Pakistan’s municipal solid waste management footprint stands at 30 million MT of waste per day in 2023, based on characterizations majority of this is organic waste (ADB, 2022). Therefore, it is important to consider the 'parallel economy' working in tandem comprising of materials like paper, plastics, metal, and glass which comprises more than 2.2 million MT of plastic as an example (IFC, 2023). With an assumption that waste pickers across the waste value chain, reclaim 13% of recyclables from MSW (Aslam et al., 2021).

A recent case study conducted in three major cities of Pakistan—Karachi, Lahore, and Muridke—sheds light on the lives, challenges, and contributions of these individuals who navigate the labyrinth of waste to earn their livelihoods (Aslam et al., 2024). Today, an estimated 200,000 to 333,334 individuals across Pakistan are associated with waste picking, earning their livelihoods collecting, recovering, and sorting waste.

In Pakistan's waste management landscape, waste pickers assume diverse roles across various stages and streams of the waste stream. From collecting and sorting waste at its source to salvaging valuable materials from landfills, waste pickers contribute significantly to the informal waste management ecosystem. They serve as collection service providers, barterers, and itinerant buyers at the source, while street, transfer station, and landfill waste pickers play pivotal roles in separating saleable components and selling them to dealers. Navigating territorial boundaries and power dynamics, waste pickers often find themselves at odds with other waste service providers and authorities. While some interactions foster learning and shared experiences, conflicts and disputes are not uncommon, underscoring the complexity of relationships within the industry.

The cultural context, social norms, and not-so-spoken realities of country and neighbourhood influence and shape waste pickers communities as well, as we see in Pakistan. The waste-picking industry in Pakistan is predominantly characterized by family and micro-enterprises, serving as a livelihood option for marginalized groups, individuals with limited education, and minorities. During economic downturns, individuals not traditionally associated with waste picking turn to it in the face of unemployment. As one street picker shared “I used to be a gardener but got laid off from my job and there is no other job for me. Therefore, picking waste”. Despite facing challenges such as social stigmatization and informal employment, waste pickers remain integral to sustainability efforts, highlighting the need for their recognition and integration into formal waste management systems.

With low barriers to entry, especially in street waste picking, individuals and families often engage in this occupation across generations, creating a network deeply intertwined with social background and economic circumstances. Nonetheless, the working conditions pose challenges, due to lack of occupational safety measures, precarious waste disposal practices and. The lack of protection and changing weather adds to the adversities, particularly during high temperatures, floods, and inadequate access to shelter and water. As shared by one of the waste pickers: "During the summers, it is very difficult to work under the heat hence we can only work for fewer hours then. It is very difficult to work under these conditions. After one round we search for water”. This is further exacerbated due to chronic issues of harassment and security threats to the relentless burden of heavy workloads and lack of paid leave (in case of waste pickers employed or formalized in some cases).