India being the most populous country in the world with one-sixth of the world's population according to UN estimates (overtaking even China), didn’t help matters. This growth led to the need for more land for basic infrastructure and landfills for waste management. The latter are known to contribute significantly to global warming, as they produce methane, a greenhouse gas with a global warming potential over 21 times that of carbon dioxide. MSW landfills are considered the third-largest source of methane generated from human activities and facilitate fires, which worsen air quality.

The Deonar waste dumping ground, or landfill in the city of Mumbai, is India's oldest and largest dumping ground, set up in 1927. India’s capital city, Delhi, has three major dumpsites, cumulatively covering an area of 200 acres, carrying almost 28 million tonnes of legacy waste. The Okhla dumpsite is about 62 acres, with 6 million tonnes of legacy waste. The Ghazipur landfill site has been in operation since 1984. It has become a primary environmental and public health concern due to its massive size, poor waste management practices, and adverse impacts on the local environment and community. So the Delhi government’s Finance Minister, Kailash Gahlot, declared an ambitious deadline in March 2023 for clearing all three dumpsites – Okhla by December 2023, Bhalswa by March 2024 and Ghazipur by December 2024.



The Dhapa landfill, a major unsegregated solid waste dumping ground in Kolkata since 1987, has been causing frequent fires and subsequent air quality deterioration in the city. It is set to be cleared by June 2024, a target strongly recommended by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, as of April 2023, only 20 per cent of the 4 million tonnes of legacy waste have been treated (biomining and bioremediation – the methods chosen by the NGT, which allows extraction of usable materials from the garbage).



One solution proposed for India is using scientific landfills, where the waste is treated during disposal, and the methane generated is extracted in a controlled manner (see diagram). This could also be waste-to-energy (WtE) plants that incinerate MSW to generate electricity.

