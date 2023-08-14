The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is the central body that regulates the various aspects of generation, transmission, and distribution at the national level, with state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) at the state level. These commissions play a crucial role in setting tariffs for the cogeneration power.

During the late 1990s, the Indian Government announced incentives for sugar factories to adopt cogeneration power plant technologies with higher temperature and pressure boilers to generate excess power to the state grid and earn extra income. This was to help them pay better prices and - in time - to the sugarcane farmers. Most of the states adopted the same in toto. Almost two decades later, the scenario seems to have significantly changed. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the largest producers of sugarcane in the country, and hence with the maximum bagasse-based cogeneration power plants, are reported to continue to encourage the sector by setting higher tariffs for sugar cogeneration power. However, the same cannot be said about some of the other states, especially the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Many of the sugar plants in these states have reported dissatisfaction with their state governments’ policies. Some have preferred to shut down their cogeneration power plants during the off-season, leading to a national waste of installed power generation capacity.

It is hoped that the Government of India will step in to ensure a uniform tariff policy across all states, for power exported by bagasse-based cogeneration power plants, if the real benefits are to be passed on to the sugarcane farmers and also to enable the sugar factories to survive. This is apart from the encouragement given to ethanol production of late.

