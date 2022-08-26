She managed to successfully raise Riverside's profile in a very competitive market. The company was at that time the sole distributor for UNTHA’s shredding technology in the UK. The Austrian brand then bought Riversides shredding division to form UNTHA UK.



After four years at the agency, Katie decided to set up on her own planning to be a freelance copywriter. She had her first client within 48 hours of starting on her own and in addition to that UNTHA UK wanted to keep working with her. “I realized to do my job justice, to really get under the skin of the business I needed to be more flexible, which was also part of the reason I quit my old job”, the Yorkshire-based PR pro explains. But starting alone in this competitive and male-dominated industry was not easy. Also, in the aftermath of the credit crunch people were still not spending a lot of money on communications. Nevertheless, she persisted. And succeeded. Thanks to her unique approach Scriba PR is now a thriving PR agency with clients mainly in the environmental and waste management sector. “We start a conversation with a client before we even start to talk about communications and trying to understand where they want to go as a business. It might be that they've got a real recruitment need or want to expand overseas, whatever it might be,” Katie explains. “It would be easy to just churn out product brochures and product launch press releases. I see my job much more like using communications not just to sell a product, but to educate customers and prospects to offer advice.”

UNTHA UK agreed with her and made her its marketing director. “They are willing and really quite keen to do things that are a little bit different, that kind of go against the grain”, the 36-year-old says. “For example, we really changed our approach to social media about 18 months ago and started publishing quite bold loud videos that perhaps aren't what you would always expect, but still have some relevance behind it. As long as there is a rationale, they are very trusting. So it's great for me as a professional to be able to have that freedom.” The company trusted her enough to also adapt the marketing and communications model across different countries such as the US, Poland, and Spain.