One of the things slowing women in climbing the senior ladder is taking time off for their children. “It’s still traditionally only the woman going on parental leave. Many don’t even know that in the UK at least shared parental is possible,” Katie says. She and her partner took shared parental leave for both their young daughters. “He’s in the construction sector and they really didn’t know what he was talking about. So, he did all the paperwork and told them it’s the law,” she explains.
Change is slow, but it is coming, Katie says. “I’m coming across more and more women in our industry, which I think is fantastic. But we need true diversity, not just in terms of gender but also in terms of age, cultural and educational background.” To attract young people, she sees a real need to talk at the school age about how exciting a career in this industry could be, whether you're male or female, however old you are, whatever educational background you've come from, whether you've got an interest in engineering or not: ”There are so many ways you could get involved in this environment. You could be an engineer, you could be a communications professional, you could be a product designer, you could be someone helping communities deal with their waste and probably thousand other things.”
What would she say to someone starting in the industry? “I think don't be afraid to ask questions because for as much as there are cynical people out there, there are those that are also very, very supportive and who want you to succeed and want to show the different routes you could go down to thrive.”