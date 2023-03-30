Through her work she sees the various ways in which waste is managed in different parts of the world. “Even the kinds of waste are different. For example, in Ghana there are a lot of those water sachets that don’t form part of the waste stream in Brazil or Germany. When working in a country, you always have to bear in mind factors like the composition of the waste stream, existing waste management infrastructure, market prices, etc.,” Craizer says. “So, it is essential to have local partners.”



One project that Craizer is currently working on addresses e-waste in Nigeria. “80 per cent of the people dealing with electronic waste are currently working in the informal sector, which results in most of the e-waste being burnt. We want to avoid that, of course,” she says. So, the company sets up infrastructure to make it more lucrative for waste collectors to bring the waste to those collection points. “We set up a so-called handover centre, which we call HOC, where people receive higher fees for the waste than if they just took some material out of it and burned the rest.”

There is a similar project in Brazil: waste pickers get a point for every kilogram of plastic waste they bring to the recycling point. They can use the points they have collected to acquire different goods, from mugs to tables. “More and more countries have extended producer responsibility regulations. So, we are heading in the right direction,” Craizer says, adding that her dream for Brazil would be the instalment of a deposit return system.



But of course, as long as landfilling is the cheapest way to deal with waste generation in many countries, there is still a long way to go. Proper financing and legal regulations that are really enforced are the main factors necessary to improve waste management in developing countries. “It is essential to invest not only in the waste management infrastructure but also in the education of citizens.”

