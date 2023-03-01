The 1st of March is International Waste Picker’s Day. The day commemorates the waste pickers who lost their lives on that day in 1992 at the Universidad Libre De Barranquilla, Colombia. 11 years ago, under the pretext of collecting recyclable materials, waste pickers were invited to the university. Once inside, they were beaten and shot. Their bodies were to be used for research and organ trafficking.

Currently waste picker representatives from 19 countries are meeting for a week in Nairobi for the International Alliance of Waste Pickers Coordination Meeting. The general objectives are to discuss interim work leading up to their Elective Congress, to promote networking and building trust between waste pickers from different regions.

The waste pickers also visited the Dandora dumpsite, which covers approximately 70 acres and is the destination for approximately 1,100 tonnes of solid waste generated daily by Nairobi's population. The dumpsite supports the livelihoods of some 3,000 waste picker families. They recover plastic, food, clothes, paper and bottles, which they can sell to generate much-needed income. "One of our biggest challenges here is access to health and access to education," says Winnye and Joyce, National Organizing Secretaries of Kenyan National Waste Pickers Welfare Association (KENAWPWA).