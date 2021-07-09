The Waste Picker Association of Bogotá (Asociación de Recicladores de Bogotá, ARB) is set to re-value the role of waste scavengers.

Together with other groups such as the Constitutional Court and actors belonging to the recycling value chain such as the Recycling Sector Pact, the ARB seeks to support waste pickers fighting for the recognition of their profession.

On account of their actions, the Constitutional Court now recognizes the role of waste scavengers along the waste management chain (‘the holders of an environmental role of high importance’), a recognition illustrated by a payment system instituted in March 2013 that remunerates waste pickers for their work within the areas of collection, transport and recycling. As of October 2014, 2,300 of 14,000 waste pickers were identified as beneficiaries of the system.

Millions of people, usually clustered around urban centres such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla, make a living from collecting detritus from streets and recycling it. In Colombia, waste picking devolved into a reliable if not enviable occupation in the wake of the 1950’s political uprising that saw many rural workers flee to urban areas.

Dr.Anne Scheinberg, a global recycling specialist and working group chair for the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), said: “Waste pickers play an invaluable role in cities around the world. They are micro private entrepreneurs and they carry out work that wouldn’t otherwise be done.”