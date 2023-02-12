Organisations such as the Rethink Plastic Alliance “applaud the proposal”. Stephane Arditi, Director for Climate, Circular Economy and Industry at the European Environmental Bureau, a member of the alliance, said: “The groundwork is now laid for EU countries to restrict a kick-the-can-down-the-road approach in the global waste management system, prioritise waste prevention and seize the opportunity for the EU to preserve precious secondary raw materials.” But the recycling industry voiced its concerns regarding the proposed legislation.



The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) said in a statement that it is very concerned about the new law’s potential impact on the global circular economy. There is a fine line between applying the proximity principle for wastes, keeping them in the EU, and commercially disadvantaging trading partners outside the EU, denying them resources, the BIR said in a response. “It should be blatantly clear to everybody that the trade of vital raw materials such as recycled metals should not be restricted, and BIR as an organisation remains fully committed to ensuring exactly that – free trade of recyclables in a global circular economy!” said BIR President Tom Bird.

EuRIC (the European Recycling Industries’ Confederation) sees positive and negative effects on the recycling industry: “While many adaptations will facilitate recycling within the EU, some measures on exports, including the ban on all green-listed plastic waste entries exported to OECD and non-OECD countries outside the EU and EFTA, will instead hamper European recycling,” EuRIC wrote in a letter. “Export restrictions must not lead to unjustified punishment of market actors committed to legally carrying out their activities and contributing to saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions on a global scale within and outside Europe.”



They further called on EU decision makers to consider five actions from the European plastics recycling industry, including harmonised end-of-waste criteria, proportionate export rules for high-quality recycled plastics and harmonised revocation grounds for pre-consented facilities.



The FEAD (European Waste Management Association) welcomed the steps taken by the EP towards an EU single market for waste as well as the extension of confirmation deadlines for facilities to two working days. However, it sees the regulation as a missed opportunity for needed improvements, such as the reinforcement of pre-consented facilities.



Claudia Mensi, FEAD President, said: “In terms of exports, we must avoid a de facto ban, and work with a more nuanced waste-stream-specific approach and reasonable administrative burdens for third countries. Non-hazardous ‘green-listed’ waste is a commodity and, when there is insufficient demand in the EU, it must continue to be possible to ship it outside the EU, where it will be reincorporated in manufacturing processes.”

