There are not that many women in solid waste management, but there seem to be even fewer in wastewater management. The reason for that is anybody’s guess. But one of the rare-to-find women in water is Saretta Brown, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at JWC Environmental.



“It’s surely not every girl’s dream to work in the waste management industry. It definitely was not on my radar,” she says with a laugh during our video call. After graduating from university – she has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with an emphasis on public relations from San Diego State University and a Master’s in Multicultural Education and teaching credentials from National University, San Diego – the now 47 year old was hired by a financial technology company as a change agent. After the strategic plans were created and implemented, she stayed at the company but wasn’t as stimulated. “I mastered the challenge given to me, but financial technology didn’t really speak to my heart,” she explains. Drawing on her marketing and PR background, she decided to set out on her own and in 2010 she founded agency Holler Ink Creative Services to give a voice to people’s brands, be it a non-profit organisation or a large company. “The entrepreneurial side in me loves big ideas,” she says, smiling. Her former employer then became her first client, but from there it was “relentless connections and reaching out to people, starting small,” as she says.



Around the same time, she was also taking part in Toastmasters, a non-profit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills. After she gave a speech one day, she was approached to become a Dale Carnegie trainer. “It was a bit embarrassing because I didn’t know who that was even though his book How to Win Friends and Influence People is still among the top business books in the world,” she remembers. After reading up on Dale Carnegie and his methodology, she decided to apply for the job. But seeing how many people showed up for the audition, she almost lost her nerve: “My then boyfriend, who is now my husband, gave me a pep talk on the phone and finally I went in. I wouldn’t give up before I even tried,” Saretta says. She was accepted onto the training programme and still works as a trainer today. “JWC generously allows me to take on a client event every now and then.”