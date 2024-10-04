Does she see a difference between working with men and women? “I think I approach things differently with some of the men I work with,” she says after a pause, adding: “At the beginning of my career, I got the feeling that some men might have been intimidated by me. Or they gave me the feeling that I did not progress because of my achievements and the good work I do but for something else. I never let that stop me. But I would say this industry is definitely not for the shy and timid. You need confidence.”

Nevertheless, she hopes more women would consider a career in the waste sector because according to her it has been the most rewarding industry to work in. “Don’t dismiss a job opportunity just because it’s in the waste sector. Women can thrive here as well. Just look at me!”

For Amy Fanagan, working in the waste management industry is for life: “It has opened my eyes to the value of waste, to the importance of the waste sector. I cannot imagine ever working in another industry.”

About Amy Fanagan:

Amy Fanagan hails from Dublin, Ireland, and currently works as the Chief Customer Officer for Greyhound Recycling Group. When she is not working, Amy is a devoted mother who spends time with her children helping them with their interests, which includes horse riding, drama, and swimming. In the evening she loves to "Netflix and chill" with her husband. When she gets some real time off, she enjoys travelling, cooking, and spending time with her wider family.