There are different kinds of interviews. Some people talk a lot without ever really answering any of the questions. In some conversations, you literally have to pull the answers out of people's mouths. And then there are interviews where you actually discuss some important topics. The discussion with Silvia Schweiger-Fuchs, CEO of sorting and recycling technology expert REDWAVE, falls squarely in the last category.

Within minutes we’re talking about gender stereotypes, the role of women in society and what chess has to do with it all.



"The thing is, we think that we live in such modern times, that our society is balanced, that everybody is equal. Unfortunately, that is still not the case," says Silvia Schweiger-Fuchs, who, as she says, started her life convinced that everybody was indeed equal ‒ not only by law but also in the way people think ‒ and had the same opportunities. But she slowly came to the conclusion that this is not really the case.



One event stands out to her. And although it relates to her private life, it seems symbolic. Her son plays chess ‒ sometimes in tournaments. Girls and boys play against each other until they are teenagers, but then the sexes are separated. "The reason given is that girls ‒ and women ‒ supposedly play less aggressively." Well.

But basically, the goal of every game is to defeat your opponent. So what kind of game is supposed to be "perfect" for women?



Nevertheless, she is also critical of her own gender: "Women often believe that they have everything under control. That they have to have everything under control. But it is so important to be able to let go. To transfer responsibility ‒ also to your partner."

Unfortunately, women have a tendency to hide their light under a bushel. Even ‒ or especially ‒ in job interviews. "I notice this again and again. Perhaps because this self-confident demeanour doesn't always come easily to me either," she says, adding that she does talk with her female employees about these issues.

But she is optimistic for future generations. "Current graduates are much more self-confident. Sometimes a bit overly so. So, paired with the apparently inherent female self-consciousness, this can be the ideal combination."

