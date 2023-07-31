“Getting out of my comfort zone is something I thrive for. I don’t like staying comfortable,” says Lauriane Avril and five minutes of talking with her suffice to know: She definitely is telling the truth.

For almost two years now the French native is head of sustainability at leading European recycling company Renewi, which operates across five countries. A role she had not anticipated, when she started her career, as she says: "I had no master plan, and I certainly didn't know that twelve years after leaving school I would be thriving in the waste industry."

Especially as she has a master's degree in food science and technology and started out in the food industry in France. After some work experience, Lauriane had the opportunity to begin working for global big player Danone. “I think it is important to be open when driving your career,” she says. “First, I was reluctant to work for a big company like Danone. But then they convinced me. They touched a lot of my inner values.” She also loved the challenge, the complexity of her new job as she was working for the medical nutrition branch of the company. “Making yogurt is easy. But medical nutrition is super complex because you are talking about how to feed someone with a medical condition 100 percent with five portions a day.” She moved on from research and development to operational transformation, which also meant relocating to the Netherlands. “Working for an international group opens your eyes to different ways of thinking,” she says.

