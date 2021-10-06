According to Abbas the industry still has a lot of catching up to do. “We asked companies if they would rather buy a new truck or the technology that would save them from buying that new truck. The majority said: 'Buy the new truck!'” says Abbas. The truck is something more tangible whereas a software program, well, it's a screen you can look at. Some companies still need to be convinced that software solutions can improve their business. But the IT specialist is convinced that it is necessary for all companies to jump on the digital train. “You have to move to the cloud or you're going to miss out,” Abbas is convinced. “I'm not saying you're not going to survive but you will miss out on the opportunity of rapidly adopting new technologies.” There is just so much potential to save money in the long run.

According to Abbas there are some basic digital solutions each and every company should use:

A digitized route sheet, that is to say a completely digitized order flow. There should be no paper in and out of the truck. Because of the pandemic that al- ready changed a lot in a short amount of time. Many companies that relied on paper route sheets handed out to the drivers in the office had to reorganize the process because offices were closed.

It's also not feasible to have the job and billing system separated.

For recycling companies a mate- rial grading system is essential. A lot of money is lost because of wrongly graded material. “Get your basic processes up and running in a digitized way, clean up your data before you look at the fancy stuff,” Abbas recommends. If a route optimization system fails, it's usually because of the lacking data.