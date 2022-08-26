How are the prices for RNG compared to conventional natural gas?

Right now conventional natural gas in the US is about three dollars per million BTU (MMBTU). And if you sell into the transportation market, that gas could be worth like nine to $60 per MMBTU. So it's a lot, but those transportation markets are both variable, because the value for that nine to $60 comes from the credits that you generate from those two programs, and the value of those credits can fluctuate quite a bit. So the upside is huge, but the risk is significant.

For the voluntary RNG market, you're most likely to be getting a price that's like nine to $15 per MMBTU. So compared to three-dollar gas that's still great and you're generally getting long-term fixed-price contracts. And so what you have is one market that is really good for investors that have a high-risk appetite and a high reward potential. And then you've also got a market that's good for your more conservative investors in the voluntary market. Now that the voluntary market is still relatively new, it's growing quickly.



The existence of those two markets is fueling continued growth in RNG because obviously, you're appealing to both of your main kinds of investors and people in between. You can choose to sell some of your gas to the transportation market and some of it to the voluntary market, and then you get the best of both worlds. I guess that's a macro vision of what's happening with RNG right now.

Do gas customers also favor RNG?

Yes, gas customers are asking their utility to buy renewable natural gas. Ratepayers more and more all over the US are asking for gas utilities to be decarbonised, and so there's this third opportunity that's happening, which is driven by this ESG interest by corporations, which are utilities buying gas for themselves to be able to sell to all kinds of customers. And they want to do that because they need to decarbonise our gas pipelines in the US because there is an increasing interest in climate change.



The newly signed Inflation Reduction Act (note: it became law on August 16, 2022) will accelerate the US's ability to meet climate change goals. There's a growing sentiment in the US to decarbonise our energy sector. We’ve been decarbonising electricity for a long time. But the gas sector needs a lot of work to decarbonise. So that's another opportunity, which is utilities buying the gas, utilities, investing in new projects to make sure that they have their hands on gas supplies. That's the same as utilities investing in fracking or a gas well. They're investing in biogas systems so that they have control of the supply of this renewable gas. And then, once utilities do that, not only are they reducing their carbon footprint but now they're asking the utility commission for permission to resell the gas.

Now they can not only sell their gas to large customers to meet those ESG goals, but now they can start offering gas to customers, to anyone, to individual, residential customers to buy. That's also creating an opportunity for growth.