The plant feedstock consists of stamping scrap - the excess metal material removed during the metal stamping process - generated during the production of automotive parts and panels. Although highly efficient, the stamping process inevitably generates significant amounts of scrap, with an estimated 30-50% of the material being discarded. The aluminium scrap consists of a mixture of 5xxx (high-magnesium) and 6xxx (low-magnesium) wrought aluminium alloys, which are used in various components within the automotive industry.

On arrival at Gerhard Lang Recycling GmbH's metal sorting facility in Gaggenau, Germany, the material is shredded before undergoing a multi-stage magnetic separation process to remove the ferrous metals. The non-ferrous material is then fed into the AUTOSORT™ PULSE for further sorting.

Prior to the installation of the AUTOSORT™ PULSE, the team at Gerhard Lang Recycling GmbH sold the mixed material to aluminium manufacturers immediately after the shredding process, as there was no efficient solution on the market for separating the high and low magnesium aluminium alloys. With the AUTOSORT™ PULSE now in place, and thanks to TOMRA's dynamic laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (Dynamic LIBS) technology, these alloys are sorted into different products, allowing Gerhard Lang Recycling GmbH to produce exceptionally high purity 5xxx and 6xxx aluminium scrap.