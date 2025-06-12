The Global Waste Index 2025, developed by waste management technology firm Sensoneo, offers a sobering look at municipal solid waste generation across 38 OECD nations. Israel tops the list of worst performers, followed closely by Chile and the United States — the latter generating a staggering 951 kilograms of waste per capita annually.

Notably, the U.S. has increased its per capita waste output since the last edition of the report, reinforcing its status as the country that generates the most municipal solid waste. “The United States has even increased its output from 811 kilograms to 951 kilograms per capita,” the report notes, underscoring the persistent upward trend in waste generation.