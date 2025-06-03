Bioeconomy : Bio360 Africa set to energize the continent's bioenergy future
A new chapter is unfolding in the global bioeconomy, and Africa is about to take center stage. Bio360 Africa, a landmark event in the renewable energy calendar, will debut on 17-18 June 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Designed to drive bioenergy deployment across the continent, this two-day event will feature conferences, exhibitions, and study tours focusing on solid, liquid, and gaseous bioenergy, as well as biochar, biomaterials, and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS). The initiative marks a bold expansion of the acclaimed Bio360 brand, which has spent over 20 years promoting the biotransition across Europe.
Driving the biotransition forward
Organisers describe Bio360 Africa as more than just an event — it's a strategic platform. With deep sectoral expertise and a reputation built on the success of Bio360 Nantes in France, the team behind this launch believes Africa is the next frontier in the global shift to sustainable energy. “After two decades of event organisation focused on accelerating the Biotransition in Europe, we have arrived today at a place where our ambition is now to enlargen our role... to accelerate the Biotransition also in other regions of the world," says Paul Stuart, Director Bio360 Africa
This new event will not only showcase existing innovations but is expected to generate real-world outcomes — new projects, partnerships, policies, and market insights that outlive the conference.“ The single most important determinant of success of an event, as we see it, is what happens in its wake... the gaining of a fuller understanding... that lead to better decision making and feed into tailored policy making," Stuart adds.
An occasion for change
With SABIA (Southern African Biogas Industry Association) on board as the main local partner, Bio360 Africa is already well rooted in regional collaboration. Organisers are also building a broader coalition of institutional, sectoral, and media partners from around the globe, aiming to make this inaugural edition a meaningful platform for change. “Bio360 Africa will welcome into its fold more sectoral, multi-lateral, institutional and media partners from across our international network to make this inaugural edition of Bio360 Africa already a real platform to boost the uptake of bioenergy and the bioeconomy across the African continent," Paul Stuart says.
Set against the backdrop of Johannesburg’s dynamic energy sector, Bio360 Africa is more than a conference. It’s a launchpad for innovation, a crossroads for decision-makers, and a vision for Africa’s sustainable future. “A new adventure begins … may it be to the benefit of all!”
As momentum builds toward June 2026, the event promises to become a defining moment for Africa’s place in the global bioenergy revolution.