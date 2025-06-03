With SABIA (Southern African Biogas Industry Association) on board as the main local partner, Bio360 Africa is already well rooted in regional collaboration. Organisers are also building a broader coalition of institutional, sectoral, and media partners from around the globe, aiming to make this inaugural edition a meaningful platform for change. “Bio360 Africa will welcome into its fold more sectoral, multi-lateral, institutional and media partners from across our international network to make this inaugural edition of Bio360 Africa already a real platform to boost the uptake of bioenergy and the bioeconomy across the African continent," Paul Stuart says.

Set against the backdrop of Johannesburg’s dynamic energy sector, Bio360 Africa is more than a conference. It’s a launchpad for innovation, a crossroads for decision-makers, and a vision for Africa’s sustainable future. “A new adventure begins … may it be to the benefit of all!”

As momentum builds toward June 2026, the event promises to become a defining moment for Africa’s place in the global bioenergy revolution.