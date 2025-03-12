The waste is delivered by truck and fed into the shredder via a gripper. The PowerLine 2000 shredder, equipped with a 315 kW hydraulic drive from Hägglunds Bosch Rexroth, reduces the material to a uniform particle size of 50 mm. With a working width of 2,000 mm and a rotor diameter of 800 mm, the PowerLine series is ideally suited for single-stage shredding of various waste types. The robust construction of the WEIMA shredder excels under these fluctuating material streams and demanding conditions.

“Depending on the material, we achieve throughput rates of four to nine tons per hour,” explains Environmental Engineer Tolga Boşnak, who was responsible for acquiring the shredder and establishing the new RDF line