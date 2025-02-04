The additional options, on the other hand, are limited to the necessary specialisation options for different applications. For example, the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR is available with different shaft types, so that it can be used as a crusher as well as a shredder. For a more precise definition of the end product, screen baskets are also available as an alternative to the standard breaker bars. The latter, however, already allow a basic determination of the particle size. The simple shaft changing system allows the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR to be changed quickly and flexibly between these applications.

The machine can therefore be used not only for processing concrete and construction waste, but also for processing waste wood, bulky waste or even green waste.With the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR, we want to give contractors in particular the opportunity to expand their range of services with little capital investment," adds Karlgünter Eggersmann.