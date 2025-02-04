Shredding Technology : Eggersmann Recycling Technology is expanding its range
Crushing with the original
"We're delighted to be able to offer customers worldwide the original Eggersmann IMPAKTOR from now on thanks to our collaboration with Norbert Hammel," says managing director Karlgünter Eggersmann. The machine has been copied many times, but never equalled - the original is simply better. The Eggersmann IMPAKTOR can process mineral materials such as construction waste or concrete, making it the first crusher in the Eggersmann Recycling Technology product range. The Eggersmann IMPAKTOR is also the entry-level solution for mobile shredding.
Together with the FORUS and TEUTON, Eggersmann Recycling Technology can now offer shredders in every performance class,' explains Karlgünter Eggersmann. The mobile machine has both caterpillar tracks and a hook lift.A magnetic separator with collection basket and a humidification system to prevent dust formation and the risk of fire are also part of the functional standard equipment.
The Eggersmann IMPAKTOR is already available with functional equipment for 162,500 euros from local partners or via the website.
Flexibility of use with interchangeable shafts
The additional options, on the other hand, are limited to the necessary specialisation options for different applications. For example, the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR is available with different shaft types, so that it can be used as a crusher as well as a shredder. For a more precise definition of the end product, screen baskets are also available as an alternative to the standard breaker bars. The latter, however, already allow a basic determination of the particle size. The simple shaft changing system allows the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR to be changed quickly and flexibly between these applications.
The machine can therefore be used not only for processing concrete and construction waste, but also for processing waste wood, bulky waste or even green waste.With the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR, we want to give contractors in particular the opportunity to expand their range of services with little capital investment," adds Karlgünter Eggersmann.