In modern recycling plants, electrostatic separation typically follows initial removal steps involving magnetic separators and eddy current systems. These earlier stages extract bulk magnetic and non-ferrous metals. The remaining finely granulated material—still rich in valuable resources—then becomes the focus of electrostatic technology.

With tight particle size distribution and proper material liberation, electrostatic separators excel in isolating residual metals that conventional systems miss. This makes them invaluable in efforts to close the loop on material reuse, reduce landfill dependency, and support the circular economy.

Bunting Magnetics not only supplies these systems but also ensures they are used to their fullest potential by providing training for university technicians. This practical support ensures that the separators are integrated seamlessly into the broader research process, amplifying their contribution to sustainable waste management.

As universities worldwide invest in new technologies to address environmental challenges, partnerships with industry pioneers like Bunting Magnetics exemplify how academia and engineering innovation are converging to reshape the future of recycling.