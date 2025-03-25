Germany stands as a global leader in recycling and waste management, boasting over 40 years of successful circular economy practices. In 2025, ISWA Germany is inviting up to 25 waste management professionals on an exclusive study tour designed to impart practical knowledge and insights into sustainable waste solutions. The ISWA Study Tour "Moving towards a Circular Economy" will take place from 15 to 19 September 2025 in Germany. This unique event will provide a blend of expert lectures, hands-on site visits, and interactive discussions, ensuring participants gain firsthand experience in bridging theoretical concepts with real-world applications.

The study tour is organized in collaboration with ISWA, ISWA Germany, and Rostock University, bringing together top-tier expertise in the field. Throughout the program, participants will have the opportunity to visit three diverse waste management sites, exploring how decentralized recycling and waste treatment systems can be designed, financed, and efficiently operated. The tour emphasizes the establishment and management of small to medium-sized recycling and waste treatment centers, a crucial step toward sustainable waste solutions worldwide.