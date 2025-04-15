The real-time data enables the BART team to optimise waste collection, improve operational efficiency and maintain cleaner, more welcoming public spaces.

"We are very pleased to contribute our technology to this smart waste project that will positively impact the daily lives of tens of thousands of passengers," said Roman Gdovjak, VP of Business Development (USA, Canada) at Sensoneo.

"Sensoneo's sensors are helping us achieve our goal of maintaining cleaner stations and trains for our riders," said Michael Cox, Manager of Sustainability Projects at BART. "This innovative technology helps us more effectively track our trash receptacle levels and make operational adjustments as needed."

This project complements BART's ongoing improvements, including fleet modernisation, enhanced safety measures and station upgrades - all part of a comprehensive effort to better serve Bay Area communities.

Sensoneo's durable hardware and robust software solutions that deliver operational efficiencies and cost savings will be on display at Waste Expo Las Vegas, May 5-8. All data-driven innovations will be showcased at booth 963, where team members will be available to discuss waste collection challenges and opportunities.