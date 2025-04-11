On 1 February 2024, Ireland became the 16th European country to introduce the Deposit Return System (DRS) for one-way drinks packaging. Just over a year later, on Tuesday 4 February 2025, the 1 billionth container was returned at Lidl Ireland Kilcarbery, Dublin - an impressive achievement for a country of 5.3 million people.

Following challenges with the implementation of the DRS in Scotland, the smooth introduction and effective operation of the Irish system in its first year serves as a model for other countries in the region, such as England and Wales, where the DRS is expected to be implemented in the near future.

The Deposit Return Scheme is helping to build a cleaner Ireland by reducing cross-contamination, ensuring higher quality materials and enabling repeated recycling. A plastic bottle can be recycled up to seven times, while aluminium cans can be recycled indefinitely.

The DRS scheme in Ireland includes PET plastic bottles and aluminum cans ranging from 150ml to 3 liters. A deposit of 15 cents applies to containers between 150ml and 500ml, while a deposit of 25 cents applies to containers over 500ml up to 3 liters.