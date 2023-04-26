According to a recent repot by market analysts Fact MR, the global scrap steel market is expected grow from its current value of 655 million tonnes to 1 050 million tonnes by 2033.



Future demand for steel scrap could be fuelled by increased demand for steelmaking raw materials from fast-growing and emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil, according to the report. In addition, demand has been boosted by the introduction of favourable metal recycling policies by various governments in response to growing concerns over the rapid depletion of natural resources.



Fact.MR estimates that the global steel scrap market will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to more than 1,000 million tonnes by 2033, with the Chinese market growing at 5.7%. The 'obsolete segment' is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.3%.