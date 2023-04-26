You are responsible for steel packaging recycling. What products/applications fall under this scope?

We are responsible for all steel packaging placed on the domestic and commercial market i.e. food and petfood cans, aerosols, jar lids and bottle tops, biscuit and confectionary tins, cosmetic tinplate packaging, paint tins, drums and baby food containers in tinplate.



Is there a difference in recycling steel packaging and other, larger products made of steel?

All steel is recyclable whether it’s packaging, a car or a bridge! At Tata Steel, we recycle many grades of scrap - one of them being steel packaging. Steel has a special designation as a permanently available material, which means due to its circular qualities, it can be recycled infinitely with no change to its core properties and no change in quality. All steel has the potential to be melted down and re-made into new steel.



How has the steel recycling technology developed over the years?

Recycling steel has always been a fundamental part of the steel-making process. The technology has long been in use, but in my opinion, it is the collection infrastructure that has changed over the last 25 years. Household recycling collection schemes, which include steel (and other metal) packaging formats, have made a substantial difference to the amount that is recycled.

