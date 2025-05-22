This year's Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) saw the company unveil its new AnalyzerWave hardware. This combines NIR’s polymer recognition with Greyparrot AI’s ability to track the material, volume, mass, function and brand of waste objects, enabling the identification of plastic waste in incredible detail.

Alongside the launch of AnalyzerWave, Greyparrot announced a significant enhancement to the plastic recognition capabilities of its AI. The update introduces the ability to track plastics by their opacity and colour — two variables that significantly impact their value — and improves the system’s food-grade recognition.

According to the company, this “gives sorting facilities a competitive edge in a market that is looking for recycled material of a quality that can compete with virgin plastics”.