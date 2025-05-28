As the countdown to IFAT Munich 2026 begins—less than a year away—the global waste management and environmental technology sectors are gearing up for what promises to be a milestone event. Scheduled for May 4–7, 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for environmental technologies is set to once again occupy all 18 exhibition halls and much of the expansive outdoor area of the Munich exhibition center.

This edition of IFAT is already seeing remarkable international traction. Compared to the same period leading up to the 2024 event, there has been a 10% increase in exhibitor registrations from outside Germany. The current top five participating countries are Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, and Turkey—an indicator of IFAT’s broadening appeal and strategic importance across Europe and beyond.