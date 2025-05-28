IFAT Munich 2026 : Strong international momentum and strategic partnerships signal a transformative future for waste management
As the countdown to IFAT Munich 2026 begins—less than a year away—the global waste management and environmental technology sectors are gearing up for what promises to be a milestone event. Scheduled for May 4–7, 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for environmental technologies is set to once again occupy all 18 exhibition halls and much of the expansive outdoor area of the Munich exhibition center.
This edition of IFAT is already seeing remarkable international traction. Compared to the same period leading up to the 2024 event, there has been a 10% increase in exhibitor registrations from outside Germany. The current top five participating countries are Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, and Turkey—an indicator of IFAT’s broadening appeal and strategic importance across Europe and beyond.
A new era of european collaboration: Partnership with EuRIC
Underscoring IFAT Munich’s commitment to circular economy leadership, a new strategic partnership has been established with EuRIC, the European Recycling Industries’ Confederation. EuRIC represents recyclers across a wide range of materials—including metals, plastics, paper, textiles, and end-of-life vehicles—and is a key advocate for advancing recycling as a core pillar of the European circular economy.
This collaboration not only strengthens IFAT’s European footprint but also enhances its policy relevance and visibility on the EU stage. The partnership is expected to bolster cross-border industry dialogue, foster innovation, and expand the event’s global exhibitor network, driving forward the mission to build sustainable material cycles at scale.
Spotlight on the circular economy: Berlin to host key industry dialogue
Further advancing the discourse on sustainable resource use, the BDE (Federal Association of the German Waste, Water and Raw Materials Management Industry) will host the “Day of the Circular Economy” on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Held at the AXICA Congress and Conference Center in Berlin, the event will convene policymakers, industry leaders, SMEs, academics, and civil society stakeholders for high-level discussions on raw material security, competitiveness, and value creation.
As an official partner of this pivotal event, IFAT Munich continues to position itself at the forefront of thought leadership and industry transformation. Together, these developments underscore a collective momentum toward smarter, more resilient waste management systems—and a truly circular economy.